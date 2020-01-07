Home

George Edward Norman Callister

George Edward Norman Callister Obituary
CALLISTER. George Edward Norman aged 83 of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December at Brookfield Nursing Home. Much loved partner of Barbara, they only had 12 years together however they were 12 wonderful years and they meant so much to each other. Father of Bernadine, Victor and Selwyn, brother of Selwyn, David and late sister Lorna. He will be missed by all of his friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 15th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Barbara would like to thank Brookfield Nursing Home for all of their wonderful care during the time George spent there. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Brookfield Patient Comfort Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
