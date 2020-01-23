|
CALLISTER. George Edward Norman. Barbara Hay would like to thank all friends and family who attended George's funeral on the 15th January and for the very kind thoughts expressed at her loss of a wonderful partner and best friend, her George. Thank you also for the many cards and flowers from friends and neighbours. Thanks also to Grace Easthope for the very lovely service delivered so beautifully. Thanks to Carl at the Mitre Hotel Ramsey for the delicious buffet and country music, George's favourite. It was very welcome and much enjoyed. A very heartfelt thanks to everyone who cared so much for George during his last year 2019. Noble's Hospital ward 8, Mannanan Court Care Home, Thie Meanagh Care Home and Brookfield Nursing Home, Ramsey where he was 'Home' at last in Ramsey. He was cared for so lovingly, his singing and great sense of humour kept them all entertained. Thanks to Corkhill & Callow for their great care in arranging his funeral and to everyone who donated in remembrance of George to Brookfield Patient Care Fund. Thank you. Barbara.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 23, 2020