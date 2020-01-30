|
|
FORWARD. George, aged 84 years of Ballasalla. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th January. Beloved husband of Fay, much loved father of David and Simon and a loving grandfather. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 31st January at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'R.N.L.I'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 30, 2020