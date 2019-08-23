|
CHRISTIAN. On Friday 16th August 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, George Henry Craine (Henry) aged 70 years of Salisbury Street Nursing Home, formerly of Baldwin Road in Willaston. Much loved partner of Jill. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Tuesday 27th August at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel (Black clothing optional) followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Diabetic Group, c/o Joanne Clague, St Nicholas House, Breeze Hill, Laxey, IM4 7DL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019