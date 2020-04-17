|
|
FREESTONE. Peacefully on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. George Horace aged 98 years of Castletown. Beloved husband of the late Joan and dear father of the late George and Rodney. Uncle to Norma and Kenneth and sadly missed by John and Jenny. Private interment will be held at Malew Churchyard. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020