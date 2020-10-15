|
HOTCHKISS. On Tuesday 13th October 2020, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family, George beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Julie, Trisha, Nicola and Emma and a much loved grandad and great grandad, he will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 22nd October 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either The Royal British Legion Onchan Branch, C\o 24 Laurel Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3JE or SSAFA, C\o Karen Angela, 7 Castlemona Avenue, Douglas, IM2 4EA. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2020