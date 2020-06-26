|
|
TOWNSLEY. George Kenneth (Ken) of Ramsey, Isle of Man formerly Whitley Bay. Passed away peacefully following a short illness aged 87 years at Ramsey Cottage Hospital on 18th June 2020. Heartfelt thanks to all the nursing staff for their care and support. Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation to take place on Friday 26th June 2020 at 10am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 26, 2020