Kneen. George: George's family would like to thank Dr Waldrun, Dr Burri, O.T Department, Ann Corkhill, Hospice at Home Nurses and District Nurses for the support given at home. Thank you for the kind messages, cards, and donations in lieu of flowers. Thank you to everyone who attended the celebration of George's life, the Reverend Iaen Skidmore for conducting the very moving service, Philip Faragher and to all who contributed, Mezeron and Tim Pressley and staff of Corkhill & Callow.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2020