Friday, May 24, 2019
14:00
Douglas Borough Crematorium
THOMPSON. Peacefully on Saturday 4th May 2019, with his family beside him. George Reginald (Reg), aged 91 years, at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel and formerly of Glen Vine. Loving husband of Tanya and beloved Dad of Trudi and Mandy and Grandpa of Rachel. A service of celebration for Reg will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 24th May 2019 at 2pm to be followed by refreshments at Peel Golf Club. Please wear bright clothing, preferably red. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Hospice I.O.M. at the Strang, Braddan. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel. 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 16, 2019
