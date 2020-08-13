|
SHAFTO. On Sunday 9th August 2020, peacefully at his home, George Richard aged 73 years of 3 Beresford House, Queen's Promenade, Douglas. Beloved husband of Charlotte (-2017), father of Catharine and James, and grandfather of Ray, Matthew, Effie and Florence. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Mrs Rhian Cowin, c/o Douglas Lifeboat Station, South Quay, Battery Pier, Douglas, IM1 5BT or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Peel Rd, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 5ED. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel. 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
