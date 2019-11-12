|
|
SHIMMIN. On Saturday 9th November 2019, peacefully at Noble’s Hospital,
George of Mount View Road, Onchan, beloved husband of Ailsa, dearly loved brother of Brenda and a much loved uncle. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 15th November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Hyperbaric Chamber, Scholl Centre, IOM Fire Headquarters, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2019