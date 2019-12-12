Home

Shimmin. George. Ailsa would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and many gestures of kindness. Special thanks to Helen and Richard. I would also like to mention all those who attended the funeral. Thank you to the Rev. Richard Hooton who conducted such a sympathetic service and Mr John Brown for the eulogy, also thanks to Mr Willie Kneale and members of the Royal Artillery for their send of. Lastly thanks to Mr John Riley who played the organ, Mr Ken Faragher for his sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 12, 2019
