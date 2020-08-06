|
KNEEN. George Sydney of Ramsey. We are sorry to announce the death of George Kneen who passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday 2nd August 2020 aged 95 years. He was the son of William and Mabel Kneen of Port St Mary, loving husband to the late Isabel, loving father to Kay, Sandra and Marion, younger brother to his two late sisters, Amy and Ann. Father in law to Ian and the late Dave. Adored grandad to Kim and her partner Steve, Sally and her husband Russ, Mathew and his wife Deborah, Lyndsay and husband Leo, and Juan. Much loved great-grandad to Sol, Abi, Lucy, Imogen, Isobella, Tom, Noah and Alice. The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Ramsey on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11am followed by burial at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, may be sent to 'Hospice IOM', Strang Road, Douglas or 'Port St Mary Lifeboat'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel 813114 www.corkhill&callow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2020