MURRAY. Gerry, passed away peacefully aged 88 years at Noble's Hospital, beloved husband of the late Marion, much loved dad of Sean, Peter, Christopher, June and Paul, father in law of Paul and Carol, dearly loved grandad and great grandad. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 8th August 2019. Mourning clothes optional, family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019