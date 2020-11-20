|
|
ESSON. Gilbert William, on Saturday 14th November at Noble's Hospital. Loving husband of Betty, much loved dad to Dawn, the late Derek and son-in-law Mike, adored grandpa of Callum, Blair and Eilidh. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Wednesday 2nd December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Dark clothing not necessary. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Friends of Noble's Hospital'. He passed away as he lived, with the Joy and Peace that only Jesus gives. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020