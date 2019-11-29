|
HARVEY. Gillian Elizabeth. On Thursday 24th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Loving wife of Geoff, loving mum of Suzanne and Kevin, loving nana of Elisha, Ryan and Niall, mother in law of Richard and Debra, sister of the late Derek. Funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Friday 8th November 2019 at Marown Parish Church followed by interment at St. Peters Church, Onchan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Vasculitus UK, West Bank House, Winster, Matlock, DE4 2DQ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019