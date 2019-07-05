Home

Kinrade. Peacefully on Monday 1st July 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Gillian Erinne, aged 86 years of Howe Road, Onchan. Loving mother to Adrian, Vicky and Cristen. Treasured grandma to Bianca, Katarina, Annabel, Harry, Sienna, Scarlett and Sofia. Great grandma to Ottillie and George. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 12th July 2019 at 11.30am at St Peter's Parish Church, Onchan, followed by burial in churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019
