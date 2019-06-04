|
Gawne. Gillian Mary Josephine aged 70 years of Kentraugh, Port St Mary, peacefully on Thursday 30th May 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved wife of David, dear mother of Chris and Nick, mother in law of Heather and Roushika and a much loved grandmother of Alex, Charlie and Shruti. Beloved daughter of John and the late Josephine Crockatt. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Tuesday 11th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Noble's Hospital Patients Comfort Trust. C/o Management Department, Noble's Hospital, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2019