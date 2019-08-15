|
MOORE. GILLIAN (née Dean). On Tuesday 11th June 2019, peacefully at her home after an illness bravely borne, Gillian aged 77 years of Albany Road in Douglas. Beloved wife of Les, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Kelly, loving grandma of Zak and Nevaeh. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Gillian's life will take place at 2.45pm on Wednesday 19th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019