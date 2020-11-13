|
|
Dudley . (Nee Burrows) On Tuesday the 10th of November 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Gillian Rosalind aged 76 years of Onchan. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, dearest mother of Mark and Michelle. Mother in law of Julia and Kieran, loving nana of Zach, Natalie, Rose, Edward and the late Lucy. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 20th of November at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, 58 / 60 Main Road Onchan, IM3 1AL. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020