Gladys May (Wynne) McArd


1921 - 2020
McArd (nee Wynne). Gladys May formerly of Derby Road, Douglas and Fuchsia Court, Douglas, and latterly of Ellan Vannin Residential Home. Born 31st July, 1921 died 7th May, 2020 peacefully in Noble's Hospital with her son by her side. A loving and dedicated wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family. A private cremation will take place on Thursday 14th of May 2020, and a celebration of her life will be arranged at a suitable future date. Family flowers only, any memorial donations to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Further enquiries to A. Duggan & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020
