Gladys Mona Kelso

Gladys Mona Kelso Obituary
Kelso, (Nee Kelly). On Thursday the 16th of May 2019 peacefully at Reayrt Ny Baie Residential Home, Douglas. Gladys Mona aged 96 years formerly of Anagh Coar. Dearly beloved wife of late Robert William (Bobby). Dearest mother of John, Pauline and Mark, mother in law of Chris. Loved nana of Paul, Jenny and John, also a great nana. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 23rd of May at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Reayrt Ny Baie Residential Comfort Fund, Albert Terrace, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019
