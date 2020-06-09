|
Cubbon. Gladys Norma on Friday 5th June 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, aged 88years. Formerly of Lheannag Park, Douglas. A much loved mother of Billy and Susan, a missed grandmother and great-grandmother and a great friend of her daughter-in-law Julie. The family wish to thank the doctors and nurses on Ward 2 for their care and compassion. Due to current circumstances a private service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020