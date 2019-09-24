Home

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:00
Onchan Methodist Church
Chad. On Friday the 20th of September 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Glenice, dearly beloved wife of the late Walter, dearest mother of Julie and Derek. Mother in law of Ian and Oda, loved grandmother of David, Lisa, Steffanie and Steven, great grandmother of Orry, Isla, Tommy, Laerka, Felix, Emma and Elliiot. A private cremation and committal service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by a service to celebrate Glenice's life at the Onchan Methodist Church on Friday the 27th of September at 1.00pm, everyone welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Onchan Methodist Church Fund, 18 The Park, Onchan, IM3 1HP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019
