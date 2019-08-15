|
KENYON. On Saturday 1st June 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by his family, Godfrey aged 92 years of 'Glasfryn', Laureston Close in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Valmai, dearly loved father of Tim and Claire, dear father in law of Sue and Nick, loving grandfather of Callum, Alex and Penny. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Monday 10th June at The Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019