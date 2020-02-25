|
|
BROWN. On Wednesday 19th February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Gordon Clifford of Main Road, Glen Vine, beloved husband of Audrey MBE and the late Anne, dearly loved father of Carol, step-father of Lisa and Rodger and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, C\o The Treasurer, Anne Dowds, 4 Victoria Avenue, Douglas. All enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020