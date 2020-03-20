|
|
|
Brown. Gordon Clifford (age 96). Passed away on 19th February 2020. Thankyou to everybody that attended Gordon's Funeral and many thanks to everybody for the letters and cards received by the family. We are sincerely grateful to the many friends and relatives who have given us support and comfort during the past months of Gordon's illness and our sad loss of his passing recently. Thanks to the members of The Royal British Legion and The Isle of Man County Officials, who attended the Funeral to the Standard Bearers Jim Cottier & Graham Hooton and the Parade Marshal Stephen Webster. Thanks also to the very many friends and relatives who attended the Funeral and those who have helped us and been there for us during the past few years. Their help and friendship have been very much appreciated. Thanks also to Noble's Hospital Ward 1 and 6 for their care and compassion shown to Gordon, during his last few days, also to the staff of Elder Grange Nursing Home for the time he spent there. Thanks to Rev. Convery for taking the Service and to E.W. Faragher the Undertaker for his efficient and caring way that he dealt with the Funeral arrangements. To the Douglas Golf Club for the refreshments after the Service. Thankyou to all those people who have helped us in any way over the past few years especially Hilary and Peter.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020