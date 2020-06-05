Home

Gregson. Grace Mason aged 85 years formerly of Port St Mary and Port Erin, peacefully on Sunday 31st May 2020 at Southlands Resource Centre, Port St Mary. Beloved wife of the late Dave, dear mother of Fiona and Anthony and the late Leona, mother in law of Bill and a much loved grandma to Liam and Finn. Graveside Service and interment will be held at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Southland Resource Centre, Church Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 5, 2020
