GREAVES. Graham Barry. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father to Georgina (dec'd), proud Grandpa to Charlotte and Rupert, died peacefully at Noble's Hospital on 13th May 2020 after a long battle with ill health. Owing to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to MS Society (IOM), Derek Patience, 3 Cronk Dean, Douglas, IM2 6AY. All enquiries, please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 19, 2020
