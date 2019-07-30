|
Done. Peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Graham Edwin, aged 79 years, brother to Rodney, brother-in-law to Pam, uncle to Andrew, Richard and Cheryl, father to Oliver and Tom, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 on Wednesday 31st July at Ballaugh Old Church, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to MGP Helicopter Fund and Ballaugh Old Church. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 30, 2019