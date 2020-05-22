Home

Graham Metcalfe

Graham Metcalfe Obituary
Metcalfe. Graham, passed away peacefully on Friday 15th May 2020, at Southlands Hospice, Port Erin, aged 77 years. Formerly of Cummal Mooar, Ramsey, and Kirk Michael. A much loved brother, dad, grandad and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all family and many friends. Due to the current circumstances a private service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Manager Cummal Mooar Residential Home. Queens Promenade, Ramsey. Any enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020
