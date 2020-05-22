|
Metcalfe. Graham, passed away peacefully on Friday 15th May 2020, at Southlands Hospice, Port Erin, aged 77 years. Formerly of Cummal Mooar, Ramsey, and Kirk Michael. A much loved brother, dad, grandad and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all family and many friends. Due to the current circumstances a private service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Manager Cummal Mooar Residential Home. Queens Promenade, Ramsey. Any enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ.
