|
|
POSTLETHWAITE. On Thursday 4th June 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Graham, aged 72 years of Croit-e-Caley, Colby. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, dear father of Helen and Caroline and a loving father-in-law of Kevin and Jay. A much loved grandad of Ffynlo, Ella, Grace and Ollie. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Thursday 11th June at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020