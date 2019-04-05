|
|
Salisbury. On Sunday the 10th of March 2019 at his home. Graham aged 83 years of Copse Hill, Saddlestone, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Blanche, dearest father of Janet, Gary, Paul and Mark. Loved grandad of Abigail, Imogen, Charles and Callum. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019