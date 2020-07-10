|
LEECE. Greeba (Nee Cartwright) passed away peacefully at Springfield Grange on Monday 29th June. Greeba was the devoted wife of John Douglas Leece consultant anaesthetist. Loving mother of the late Caroline and Roger, and much loved Aunt of Melanie and Nigel and all their families, and also to Evelyn her sister and her husband Michael. She will be sadly missed by her many friends on the Island. Family flowers only please. A private celebration of Greeba's life will be held. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020