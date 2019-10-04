|
|
DOUGLAS. On Friday 27th September 2019 peacefully at Ellan Vannin Residential Home, Douglas, Greta of Heywood Court, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Margaret McGowan, mother-in-law of Terry, dearly loved grandmother of Andrew, David, James and Michelle and a loving great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 1.15pm on Friday 18th October 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either Friends of Robert Owen House, 24 Laurel Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3JE or Ronald McDonald House, Alder Road, Liverpool, L12 2AZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019