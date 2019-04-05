|
FOULGER. On Sunday 17th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Gwen of Gansey Pottery, beloved wife of Laurie, much loved mother of Natalie and mother-in-law of Robert and a dearly loved grandma of Harriet and Felicity. A Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Kirk Braddan at 2.00pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to The Alzheimers Society IOM Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas. IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019