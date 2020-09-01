Home

Gwen Watterson Obituary
Watterson. Gwen, 1944 - 2020. On Tuesday 25th August 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Gwen, aged 76 years of Queen's Terrace in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Roger, dearly loved mum of Lee and Ewan and mother in law of Marc and Louise, loving nana of Kelly, Jack, Amelie and great nana to Bradley and Leo. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will take place at 1pm on Monday 7th September at St Ninians Church in Douglas followed by private interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please if so desired may be made to Mannin Cancers Support Group (to support their CT scanner appeal), c/o Anne Dowds, 4, Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD. All enquiries to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 1, 2020
