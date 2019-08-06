|
ENGLISH. On Friday 2nd August at Noble's Hospital, Gwendoline Mary "Gwen" Nee Brew, of Bowring Road, Ramsey, beloved wife of Mike, much loved mother of Jude, Caroline and Lisa, dearly loved grandma of Georgia, Aidan and Erin and a dear sister of Moira and the late Gladys. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at St Stephen's Church, Sulby (at which you are encouraged to wear something colourful) will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday 8th August 2019. No flowers by request, but please bring a flower from your own garden, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Kidney Research Uk, Nene Hall, Lynch Wood Park, Peterborough, PE2 6FZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: enquiries @efl.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2019