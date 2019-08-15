|
HAMON. On Wednesday 15th May 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Gwendoline Mary of Ballacriy Park, Colby, beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Carole and the late Philip and a dearly loved sister. Funeral service (at which you're asked to dress as you wish) will take place at 10.00am on Friday 24th May 2019 at Douglas Lawn cemetery Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, or The Manx Stroke Foundation, 80 Malew Street, Castletown, or The Stroke Foundation, Ground Floor, Peterson House, 2 Middle River, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019