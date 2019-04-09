|
ROSS. Hamish Alexander Charles (Retired Managing Director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company), peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Thursday 4th April 2019, aged 75 years of the Chase, Ballakillowey. Much loved husband of Gill, dearly loved father of Gregor and Jamie, loved father-in-law of Lynn and adored grandpa of Craig and Emily. Funeral service will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 11th April at Rushen Parish Church. Please wear bright colours if attending and flashes of Tartan welcome. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers please to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone : Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019