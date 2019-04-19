Resources More Obituaries for Hamish Ross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hamish Ross

Obituary ROSS. Gill, Gregor and Jamie and the all the family would like to thank everyone who attended the celebration of Hamish's life and gave him such a memorable send-off. Sincere thanks to all who sent cards, flowers and kind messages or who gave donations to Hospice Isle of Man. The family also wish to express their deep gratitude for the wonderful care and support offered by Hospice Isle of Man, District Nurses, Dr. Blackwell at Southern Group Practice, Dr. Aznan Ibrahim, the team of ward 20 Noble's Hospital and all medical staff; and to Gordon Cringle and colleagues at Cringle & Co. Ltd. for taking such great care of all arrangements. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries