Harold (Rold) Colebourn

COLEBOURN. Harold "Rold" aged 91 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th March 2020, beloved husband of the late Olive Isabel (Nee Cringle), much loved father of Angela, Philip and the late Pamela, father-in-law of Anne, dearly loved grandfather of Samantha, Rachael, Thomas and Alex and great grandfather of Rose, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel at 12.15pm on Friday 13th March 2020 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Isle of Man Multiple Sclerosis Society, C\o 3 Cronk Drean, Douglas, IM2 6AY. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 12, 2020
