MOORE. Harold Gawne. Passed away on Saturday 8th June 2019 at Noble's Hospital in his 92nd Year. Loving husband of Marion, beloved father of Gillian and the late Geoffrey, adored grandad of James, Alex and Christian, admired father in law of Chris. A Service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at St. Ninian's Church, Douglas on Monday 17th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to The Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club, C/o Allan Brew, Queens Valley, Ramsey, IM8 1NG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Telephone 673109 or 622897 [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019