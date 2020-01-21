|
PEASE. On Friday 17th January 2020, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Harold 'Harry' aged 92 years of Ballakillowey. Dearly loved husband and treasured best friend of Margaret and a much loved uncle and great uncle. Sadly missed by all his many friends. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday 27th January at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Abbotswood Residents' Comfort Fund C/o The Manager, Abbotswood Nursing Home, Abbotswood Court, Ballasalla. IM9 3DZ. Or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP Tel: 01624 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 01624 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 21, 2020