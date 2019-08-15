|
Williams. Harold (Roy) peacefully on Wednesday the 26th of June 2019 at home (formerly of Dukes Road). Dear partner of Jenny and husband of the late Mary. Much loved dad of Christine and Sharan, father in law of John and the late Dick. Grandad to Stephanie, William and Stephen and GG Roy to Mason. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 10th of July at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Family's flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019