Kendrick. In loving memory of Harriet May Kendrick, a loving wife of the late John Kendrick and Adrian Howarth. Beloved mother of Richard Howarth and mother in law to Charlotte, grandmother of Kayleigh, Gerry and Kyle. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:15pm on Friday 14th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Bright clothing to be worn please. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if so desired to 'Salvation Army'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019