|
|
O'Hare. (nee Craine). Harriett Emily suddenly on Thursday 11th June 2020, Hetty beloved wife for 62 years to Michael, much loved and proud mum to Lynn and Carol, loved mother in law to Paul and John, loving and caring nana to Steph, Hayley Melissa and Jessica great nan to Lottie, Elliott and Jose, true friend to her brother Charles. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Craig's Heart Strong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 4HJ or to Bowel Cancer IOM, Ballaleshin, Quines Hill, Port Soderick, Isle of Man, IM4 1AU. Funeral details to follow, enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020