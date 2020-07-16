|
O'Hare. Harriet Emily "Hetty" (Nee Craine). Michael, Lynn and Carol and families wish to thank everyone for their attendance at the service and also for the cards, letters and flowers they are greatly appreciated. Following the sudden loss of Hetty on the 11th June. Thank you to Dr Bull for his care over the last few months. Deacon Graham Priest for his personal care and support. Reverend John Caldwell for conducting the service. Andy and Emma at The Talk of The Town for hosting family and friends after the service. Adrian Duggan & Son funeral directors for their support and guidance at a very difficult time. Hetty's passing will leave a large hole in all our lives as a wife, mum, mother in law, Nana, Great Nan, sister and friend. But she will and should be remembered for just being her.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2020