GOOSTREY. On Sunday 14th April 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home in Douglas, Harry aged 83 years of Tramman Rise, Anagh Coar in Douglas. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved brother in law of Guy and Joan Varley, loved uncle of Diana and Wesley, great uncle of Courtney, Joseph, Lola, Calvin, Chloe and Cora. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Harry's family wish to thank the staff at Salisbury Street Nursing Home for the care given to Harry, especially Robyn and Cy. A service to celebrate Harry's life will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 26th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Joey Dunlop Foundation, Braddan Bridge House, Peel Road, Braddan, IM4 4NT. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019