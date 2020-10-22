|
JOHNSON. On Friday 16th October 2020 peacefully at his home after a short illness, Harry of Close-Y-Locker, Union Mills, beloved husband of the late Edith, and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 30th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations In lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020